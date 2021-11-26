The Ultimate Sephora Holiday Shopping Guide

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Sephora is a one-stop shop for all things beauty, skincare and fragrance. If you’re like me, you enjoy hitting Sephora to knockout your holiday shopping and stocking up on a few things for yourself! From stocking stuffers to must-have products you have to try, here’s your ultimate Sephora holiday shopping guide:

Armani Beauty Mini Lip Maestro Trio Set

The lipstick lover, who loves luxury, in your life will appreciate this luscious trio of matte liquid lipsticks in three vivacious colors including, 103 Tadzio (beige), 209 Palazzo (warm brown red), 415 Redwood (red). The Armani Beauty Mini Lip Maestro Trio Set ($38) boasts a long-lasting hydrating formula and pigmented shades that bring the pop.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Total Coverage Makeup Sponge Set

If your bestie hates cleaning her brushes (as much as I do), here’s the perfect stocking stuffing solution. These limited edition vegan and latex free total coverage sponges are the perfect makeup applicators in holiday friendly colors and festive packaging. And, you get three for $20, can’t beat that price!

Tatcha Purify, Treat, and Hydrate Trio

With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, Okinawa algae, and nourishing Japanese ingredients, this Tatcha

Purify, Treat, and Hydrate Trio ($76) by Japanese luxury beauty brand Tatcha packs all the ingredients for your thirsty skin. This three-step ritual is perfect for dry to combination skin. Included in the holiday set is: – 1.7 oz/ 50 mL The Rice Wash for cleansing, 1.7 oz/ 50 mL The Dewy Skin Cream for optimal hydration and 0.34 oz/ 10 g The Dewy Serum for treatment.

MILK MAKEUP Disco Daze Hydro Grip Prime + Set Duo

Award-winning skincare coming right up! Milk’s Hydro Grip Face Primer and Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray will keep your makeup fresh all day and night long. The MILK MAKEUP Disco Daze Hydro Grip Prime + Set Duo ($33) gives you major bang for your buck in packaging that will make your friend’s face light up like a Christmas tree when she opens her gift. The Allure Best of Beauty award winner contains: 1.5 oz/ 45 mL Hydro Grip Face Primer (Full Size) and 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray (Mini Size).

Gift the self-proclaimed MUA, in your life, a flawless face beat with eight vegan free brushes under $50. SEPHORA COLLECTION Season to Sparkle 8 Piece Makeup Brush Set ($45) comes with a Powder Brush, Foundation Brush, Blush Brush, Contour Brush, Concealer Brush, Shadow Brush, Crease Brush, Brow Brush and sparkle pouch for easy storage.

Moroccanoil Magical Must-Haves

Healthy hair and clear skin come in festive holiday packaging this year. Give the best of Moroccanoil in this Magical Must-Haves gift set ($44). Argan Oil is rich in antioxidants and helps hydrate and nourish skin and hair. This kit contains the best-selling: 1.7 oz/ 50 mL Moroccanoil Treatment, 1.7 oz/ 50 mL All in One Leave-In Conditioner, 0.67 oz/ 20 mL Body Soufflé and 1 oz/ 30 mL Intense Hydrating Mask. Not only is Moroccanoil instantly hydrates, detangles, and provides up to 72 hours of softness, it smells delightful.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Holiday Vibes Cream Lip Stain Set

Looking for the perfect red lip? SEPHORA COLLECTION Holiday Vibes Cream Lip Stain Set ($30) packs six bestselling Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick shades—for the price of two! Shades include, Marvelous Mauve, Pink Tea, Blackberry Sorbet, Copper Blush, Red Desert and Always Red.

fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set

Keep your skin fresh, hydrated and soothed with five full size fresh skincare products. This five-piece fresh Rose Deep Hydration Skincare Value Set ($68) includes their beloved Soy Makeup Removing Face Wash to remove dirt and makeup, then soothe skin with Rose Face Mask. Follow with Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner and Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer to strengthen skin for a dewy appearance. Top it off with Sugar Rosé Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15 for a rosy tint.

SEPHORA COLLECTION Hydrate + Glow Set

Source: Sephora / Sephora

Keep the glow wherever you go with this travel set of essential skincare products for the skincare enthusiast in your tribe. The SEPHORA COLLECTION Hydrate + Glow Set ($14) packs ingredients to protect and provide your skin with all the hydrating nutrients it needs to glow from the inside out. With hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E of Natural Origin, your bestie won’t hesitate to incorporate these products into their skincare routine for a budget-friendly price tag.

FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set

Floral scents, trendy names that could easily be captions and Black-owned; Jackie Aina’s FORVR Mood Candle Duo Set ($72) is the ultimate gift for the lady in your life who treats her home like her sanctuary. With notes of chilled prosecco, pomegranate, gardenia, white cedar and bergamot this set will leave her home smelling like a floral paradise.

SEPHORA Collection Holy Sheet!

SEPHORA COLLECTION’s Limited Edition Holy Sheet set will really have you squealing “Holy Sh*t!” Enjoy 20 of the brand’s best-selling skin products in one set. If you’re a fan of at-home treatments, then this set will serve as your holy grail.

PAT McGRATH LABS MTHRSHP MEGA: CELESTIAL ODYSSEY Eyeshadow Palette

The Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Mega Celestial Odyssey Palette is the perfect addition to your shopping. Whether you want to gift your friends galactic eyes, or you want to keep it for yourself, know that these shadows will give you the perfect look for all of your holiday parties. If you want to experience these warm, metallic, highly-pigmented hues, you’ll want to add this heavily discounted palette to cart, NOW.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment Rose Dream Set

Danessa Myricks Rose Dream Trio is about to rock your world. Take advantage of 3 award-winning, multipurpose, long-wear cream pigments that can be used on your eyes, lips and cheeks for up to 24 hours! Not only is this the perfect stocking stuffer, it is another way of supporting Black-owned brands.

Tarte Merry Mascara Must-Haves Trio Set

Take advantage of the Taste Merry Mascara Must-Haves Trio set, which features 3 of the brand’s best selling, volumizing mascaras. The vegan, cruelty-free , gluten-free mascara is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, sulfates SLS & SLES, and triclosan. This means you can achieve effortlessly long lashes that aren’t hazardous to your face.

Adjoa Beauty Limited Edition Baomint Bestsellers Holiday Kit

Get your tresses in order with Adwoa Beauty’s Baomint Best Sellers Holiday Set. Specializing in wavy, curly, and coily hair types, the Baomint Moisturizing Shampoo, Baomint Deep Conditioning Treatment, and Baomint Leave In Conditioning Styler will promote intense moisture while delivery the healthiest, happiest curls.

Happy Shopping!

