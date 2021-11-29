Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” Resale Prices Go Through The Roof

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Virgil Abloh’s posthumous legacy is already surging. His Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” has almost doubled in price just a day after his passing.

As spotted on Hype Beast the sneaker of 2019 is doing even bigger numbers in 2020. Not even 24 hours after the sudden passing of the esteemed designer his signature collaboration with Nike has gone through the roof on the resale market. According to streetwear news Instagram account @DropsByLeo the ticket for these feet pieces have skyrocketed. “RESELL PRICE ON THESE WENT FROM AS LOW AS $5,300 TO $10,000+ WITHIN COUPLE OF HOURS. THOUGHTS ON THIS? ” the post read.

Nike has released a statement dedicated to Virgil. “We are heartbroken by the news of Virgil Abloh’s passing. Since 2016, Virgil has been a beloved member of the Nike, Jordan and Converse family” it read. He was a creative force who shared a passion for challenging the status quo, pushing forward a new vision while inspiring multiple generations along the way. But more than a collaborator, colleague and prolific creative, Virgil was a husband, father, son, brother and friend. We are proud to call him family. We offer our condolences to the many who shared a connection. He will be greatly missed”.

His funeral arrangements have yet to be disclosed.

