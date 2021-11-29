Snoop Dogg, Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money,” The Weeknd “Die For You” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Some may consider Hip-Hop a young man’s game, but so long as we got our OG’s out here putting in that work best believe y’all gonna respect they gangsta.

Bridging the gap between generations this time around is Snoop D-O-Double-G, Fabolous and Dave East as they link up for the visuals to “Make Some Money” where the three G’s take to an art gallery to showcase their own artistry while styling and profiling like the big shots that they’ve become over the years.

Back on the R&B tip, The Weeknd seems to be a fan of science fiction as for his clip to “Die For You” recreates some scenes from both E.T. and Stranger Things. It was actually pretty entertaining.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Young Buck, Sean Paul featuring Sia, and more.

SNOOP DOGG, FABOLOUS & DAVE EAST – “MAKE SOME MONEY”

THE WEEKND – “DIE FOR YOU”

SKIP MARLEY FT. POPCAAN – “VIBE”

YOUNG BUCK – “BAG CAME”

REDCAFE – “TRAPTIVITY”

DREAMDOLL FT. CAPELLA GREY – “YOU KNOW MY BODY”

SEAN PAUL FT. SIA – “DYNAMITE”

FAMOUS DEX – “BEEHIVE”

JOONNI BLAZE – “SO INTO YOU”

DOT DEMO FT. POP VAZQUEZ – “PINK HIMALAYAN SALT”

