Jazmine Sullivan’s Vulnerable Acceptance Speech + More Memorable Soul Train Awards

The 2021 Soul Train Awards brought the fashion, music and nonstop laughs to the heart of NYC in Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater. The star-studded night included performances by Maxwell (who received the Living Legend Award), Ashanti (who received the Lady Of Soul Award), Silk Sonic and entertaining performances from the show’s hosts Tischina Arnold and Tisha Campbell.

Keep scrolling to see the most talked about moments from the award show:

Ashanti Receives The “Lady Of Soul” Award

Ashanti joyfully accepted the Lady of Soul Award before hitting the stage to perform a medley of her hits featuring Fat Joe and Ja Rule. We caught up with Ashanti while she was promoting the award show, and she opened up about receiving the honor.

“It’s such an amazing feeling you know, Soul Train is just such an iconic part of history and a part music. It is like a staple in our culture you know so to be amongst the legends and the icons, and you know so many women that have opened the doors before me you know it is an amazing feeling so I’m feeling very blessed.”

Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Shut It Down

Summer Walker had the crowd going with her soulful performance of “Unloyal,” featuring Ari Lennox off her chart-topping album Still Not Over It. Despite her struggle with social anxiety, Summer looked confident from the moment she served us in Laquan Smith on the carpet to the time she hit the stage to sing her heart out.

Jazmine Sullivan Wins Album Of The Year

Jazmine Sullivan can do no wrong. The soul songstress spoke to all of us with her vulnerable acceptance speech. Sullivan won album of the year but admitted she was “uncomfortable” standing on stage to accept her award because she had gained a few pounds during quarantine. “I made a promise to myself I wouldn’t hide anymore,” she said. “Usually if I was feeling not my best I would probably not have showed up but I don’t want to do that anymore.”

Tischina Arnold & Tisha Campbell Bring The Laughs

Channeling their inner Steve Harvery and Kiki Shepard, veteran Soul Train Award hosts Tischina Arnold and Tisha Campbell had us cracking up as they searched for talent in the audience. At one point, they discover PJ Morton who blows the house down but gets the Apollo treatment. The ladies kicked off the show with a blast from the past musical medley that showed off the ladies still have some impressive pipes!

Maxwell Proves Why He Is A Living Legend

Maxwell received the “Living Legend Award” and performed a soulful rendition of his classic songs. From Bad Habit to Ascension, Maxwell’s legendary falsetto and fro was on point and had the audience in their feelings.

