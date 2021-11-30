Sony & Marvel Already Planning New ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy Starring Tom Holland

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t even hit theaters yet and already Sony and Marvel are gearing up for another Webhead trilogy starring everyone’s current favorite arachnid superhero, Tom Holland.

Fandango is reporting that Sony exec and film producer, Amy Pascal, spilled the beans on what’s next after No Way Home and while many feared it would be the end of Tom Holland’s run as Spider-Man, it’s actually just the end of this current three-part chapter that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming. During the interview with Fandango, Pascal revealed that Sony and Marvel are already planning Spidey’s next three-part adventure and it would definitely involve Tom Holland as the web-slinging wisecracking superhero.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal revealed. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Well, that’s great to know. Still, just as we began to celebrate the unofficial announcement, Sony insiders threw a little cold water on Pascal’s revelations saying that talk of future Spider-Man projects were premature according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sony insiders note though the studio has a strong relationship with Holland and Feige and hopes to continue their collaboration, there are no official plans for a trilogy at this phase.”

With the cash cow that the MCU’s Spider-Man has become and the surprising popularity that Sony’s Venom franchise has garnered over the years, it’s only a matter of time before the highly-anticipated mash-up between the two franchises happens and best believe it’ll make the massive pre-ticket sales for No Way Home seem like small potatoes. The crossover between the two characters wasn’t teased at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage for nothing, right?

Regardless, it looks like Sony’s decided to play their Spidey cards close to the chest for now but everyone knows that the Spider-Man/Venom film is going to happen and when it does we’ll be here waiting to see it go down in all it’s glory.

Should Sony and Marvel decide to hold off on the forthcoming crossover, there’s still a illustrious gallery of Spider-Man villains to choose from for future films. Whether it be Hobgoblin, Kraven The Hunter, or even Kingpin (Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil is rumored to be Peter Parker’s lawyer in No Way Home), the franchise is definitely set up to succeed should Marvel and Sony continue to make the right choices as they’ve done thus far.

Still, we want that Spidey and Venom crossover already.

Sony & Marvel Already Planning New ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy Starring Tom Holland was originally published on hiphopwired.com