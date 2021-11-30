LeBron James Enters Health & Safety Protocols, Will Miss Several Games

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Lebron James is going to miss even more games, this time due to COVID-19.

ESPN reports the Los Angeles Lakers all-star has entered health and safety protocols and will miss Tuesday’s (Nov.30) matchup with the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers announced.

Coming into Tuesday, James already missed 11 of the 22 games the Lakers played this season, thanks to injuries and suspension. With James on the floor running the show, the Lakers are 7-4, without him a disappointing 4-7. NBA rules dictate if a player tests positive for COVID-19, the league mandates he must isolate away from the team a minimum of 10 days without any physical contact. Once the ten days have passed, the player must undergo cardiac screening and reconditioning to be cleared to return to play.

It has not been confirmed if James, who did reveal he is vaccinated but stopped short of recommending people do the same, tested positive for the virus. But, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports James will miss several games in a tweet breaking the bombshell news.

“LeBron James — who the Lakers are listing in health and safety protocols — is expected to miss several games, source tells ESPN. Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days.”

TMZ is reporting that James did test positive for COVID-19, hence his entering health and safety protocols.

James is the latest high-profile NBA athlete to be involved in COVID-19 related news. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid just returned to the team after testing positive for the virus. After his first game back, Embiid described his scary experience with COVID.

“I mean, I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. It was that bad,” Embiid said. “So I’m just thankful to be sitting here. I’m just glad I got over it,” Embiid said.

We will keep you updated when more information is released.

Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty

LeBron James Enters Health & Safety Protocols, Will Miss Several Games was originally published on cassiuslife.com