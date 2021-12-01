Up & Coming Rapper Big Wan Shot & Killed

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Just when it seemed like the horrible trend was dying down, another young up-and-coming rapper has been killed in his hometown.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Big Wan (real name Dawan Turner) was shot and killed this past Friday (November 26) when shots were fired into a home on the 3800 block of North 13th Street. He was staying there with his mother and grandmother at the time of the shooting. He was only 19-years-old. Once praised by Pitchfork’s Alphonse Pierre as one of Milwaukee’s “finest (expletive) talkers,” in the game, Wan was considered one of the city’s most promising talents to get into the music game.

Just eight months later, his family will have to plan his funeral.

The shooting took place at 9:05 am while he was in an upstairs bedroom in the home and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have ruled it a homicide, but have no suspects or motives at press time.

A friend of the family, Hilda Alayeto, recalled the kind of person that Wan was and it’s as heartbreaking a description as you’d expect.

“He liked to make people laugh and smile,” said Alayeto, who has been best friends for 30 years with Turner’s mother, Rosemary Gonzalez, and knew him his entire life, even planning his baby shower. “Dawan was very lovable. He’s always the kid to hug you, to make sure you are OK. He was almost like a big teddy bear.”

Alayeto revealed that Wan had begun his music career at the tender age of 11 when he began recording his first tracks under the mentorship of local rapper, Wonderbread Rie. From there, things only got bigger and better for Big Wan as his music began to garner hundreds of thousands of YouTube views including joints like “8ight Blocks” (434,000 views), “Eggshell” (268,000 views), and “Kill” (115,000 views).

Still, even with a budding career in Hip-Hop, Big Wan did face his fair share of street life consequences and in February of 2020 was one of many charged with selling/distributing/dispensing a controlled substance. After pleading guilty he was sentenced to time served this past March and given three years of supervised release.

News of his death shook his hometown fans with many sharing their love and prayers on social media including another up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper, Young Trav.

“Anybody that ever came across u was lucky to have you,” Trav wrote. “I love you.”

Rest In Peace, Big Wan.

