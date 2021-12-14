The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey looked stunning last night and we’re completely obsessed with her look!

The R&B songstress wore a gorgeous House of CB ensemble that made her look like a complete goddess. Styled by Jennifer Udechukwu, the lavender, one-shouldered wrap dress fit the 21-year-old like a glove, as she paired the look with Cyrstal drop earrings. She wore her locs in a high ponytail and showed off her naturally gorgeous face that featured a soft glam look that was everything and more.

The singer took to Twitter to share the stunning look with her followers, posing in front of a sparkly background that gave us major holiday vibes. “doesn’t it feel like Christma,” she captioned her Tweet. Check it out below.

Halle’s stylist also shared the look on her Instagram page, captioning the photo set, “ Icy Vibes with @hallebailey for @venmo in @houseofcb ”

While the Little Mermaid star is certainly slaying all of her looks lately, she’s also gearing up for her big film debut as Ariel in the upcoming live-action Disney remake. This past summer, Halle shared a few first-look photos to her Instagram page and got her fans and followers all in excitement over the film’s 2023 release. “And just like that..that’s a wrap ,” she captioned the post. “After auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it… i feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i’ve ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i’ve reached the end.”

Check it out below.

We’ll have to wait until May 2023 to see Halle as Ariel but in the meantime, we’ll just enjoy her killer fashion sense and style!

Halle Bailey Gives Us Glam In House Of CB Ensemble