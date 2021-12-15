Kanye Needs To Stop Singing For Kim To “Run Back” Because Court Filings Make It Clear Kardashian Wants Out

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have provided us with the picture-perfect example of how seemingly romantic gestures, especially when carried out in public spaces, can actually be toxic attempts at coercing a former spouse or significant other into returning to a relationship they have moved on from.

During the live-streamed “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert put on in Los Angeles by former rivals Drake and Kanye West last week, Yeezus stood in front of around 70,000 concertgoers and sang, “Run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly” in an apparent effort to woo Kardashian back into his arms.

A lot of people thought it was sweet and romantic for the same Disney fairytale-ish reasons we all thought it was sweet and romantic back in the ’90s when Dwayne Wayne broke up Whitley Gilbert’s wedding while professing his Johnny-come-late-as-hell love to her. After all, Kardashian attended all of Kanye’s Donda release events and even wore a wedding dress to one of them, so maaaaybe there was a chance reconciliation was back on the table, amirite?

Well, it looks like the answer the “will they/won’t they” question is a definitive “no” as newly revealed legal documents show Kardashian is dead serious about divorcing Ye and that it’s too late for counseling to fix what has long been broken, according to TMZ.

Kim reportedly filed documents last Friday to restore her marital status to “single,” and included in those documents the declaration that “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021,” she wrote. “I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request.” She also said that she and Kanye “both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”So yeah, once it’s made clear that Kardashian definitively wants out of her marriage to Kanye, that little stunt Ye pulled at the concert looks neither cute nor admirable —it only makes it look like he doesn’t respect his ex’s agency or the boundaries she has set. It just ain’t a good look. “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” she wrote in the filing adding that she’s actually wanted out of the marriage since early this year and she indicated that it was Kanye who just wouldn’t let things go.

