Tessa Thompson Serves Chic Fashion In A Red Casablanca Dress On Her Press Tour

Tessa Thompson doesn’t play games when it comes to making stylish appearances. Still promoting her latest film Passing, the actress looked radiant in a red, black and white dress by Casablanca, and red shoes by John Fluevog. Thompson wore her hair in a short, chin-length bob and she accessorized with simple hoop earrings.

Styled by the dynamic duo Wayman and Micah, the brand took to their Instagram page to give details on the look. In a post they wrote, “#tessathompson @passingmovie press wearing @casablancabrand @fluevog MUA: @emilychengmakeup Hair: @tedgibson”

Wayman and Micah are responsible for a majority of Thompson’s looks. Between her stylist, makeup artist, and hair stylist, she has found a winning team that continues to elevate her look. It’s like every red carpet event or personal appearance she makes it better than the last one. Thompson has proven herself to be a must-watch celebrity!

Thompson is promoting Passing, a story of 2 biracial childhood friends who reunite later in life. One friend Clare (played by Ruth Negga) passes as Caucasian, while the other friend Irene (played by Thompson) identifies as a Black woman. The film explores the struggles of both women, and the journey of them both trying to live in their truth. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

