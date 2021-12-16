‘Get Yourself Help’: Wendy Williams’ Son Speaks Out On His Mother’s Ongoing Health Woes

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Wendy Williams‘ son, Kevin Parker Jr., is finally speaking out amid the daytime talk show host’s ongoing health troubles, according to a new report.

A family friend reportedly revealed to the Sun in a recent interview that the media mogul’s 21-year-old son has been dishing a bit of “tough love” to his mother. According to the report, allegations about Wendy’s spiraling physical and mental health have put a big strain on their relationship. Now, Kevin Jr. has reportedly given his mother “an ultimatum.”

“He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself,” the Sun reported. “Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”

Back in November, reports surfaced that Williams’ health was beginning to decline significantly after The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Toine The Don shared a startling update about the mother of one’s condition. According to the radio personality, Wendy had “completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet” and was wheelchair-bound. Toine also claimed that the entertainment group Lionsgate “had Wendy stored away under lock key to prevent another boozed and vodka-filled depression.”

The “Ask Wendy” author has struggled in the past with alcohol and cocaine addiction. Williams often used her platform to address her difficult challenges with substance abuse, like in May 2019, when the famous host revealed that she had admitted herself into a sober house during her tumultuous divorce from TV exec Kevin Hunter Sr.

“I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know,” the New Jersey native revealed on the emotional episode. “It’ll be Wendy on her own.” Williams added: “I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son.”

Back in September, some staff members of The Wendy Williams Show claimed that the 57-year-old was showing up on set intoxicated. One insider, in particular, alleged that Williams drank “every day” while filming, although the rumors were never confirmed.

Now, it appears as though Wendy’s return to her popular syndicated show has been further pushed back until after February 2022, but even then, sources say that might not even be certain, Page Six noted. A source close to the show’s production team told the publication, “Even if she did come back, she’d be a lame duck because her show isn’t renewed beyond this season.”

A slew of guest hosts is slated to take over The Wendy Williams Show in January 2022 including returning guests, Fat Joe and Remy, and actor Michael Rapaport, who will hold down hosting duties for the second week of January. Additionally, comedians Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell will host during the last week of January.

Williams has been mum about her well-being, though she did reveal in a statement earlier this month that she was “doing fabulous” as she walked out of a wellness center in Miami dressed in a robe. The Wendy’s Got The Heat author has previously attributed her health woes to complications stemming from her long-time battle with Graves Disease.

