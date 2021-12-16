THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Seems like just yesterday Chance The Rapper was the darling of the Hip-Hop world and though he’s been quiet for quite some time, the Grammy award-winning artist is still out here making major moves.

His latest venture comes courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s as Chance will be getting his own ice cream flavor dubbed “Mint Chocolate Chance.” Coming in both traditional ice cream form and another non-dairy option, the “Mint Chocolate Chance” Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors are set to hit the freezer isles of the supermarkets in 2022 and a portion of sales will be going to Chance’s non-profit organization, SocialWorks.

Founded by Chance five years ago, SocialWorks’ goal is to empower youth through arts, education and a civic engagement with programs that centers on mental health, homelessness and performing and literary arts.

Ben & Jerry’s been about helping the culture for a minute now. Word to Colin Kaepernick.

The “Mint Chocolate Chance” flavor is set to drop sometime next year at the tune of $4.99 and $5.49 (non-dairy) respectively. Will you be giving the new flavor a chance? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chance The Rapper To Get His Own Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Flavor was originally published on hiphopwired.com