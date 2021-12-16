Megan Thee Stallion Lands First-Look Deal With Netflix: ‘I Can’t Wait To Bring All My Ideas To Life’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is unstoppable!

The Houston hottie just landed a mega first-look deal with Netflix. Under the exciting new agreement, Thee Stallion will create and produce a bevy of content for the streaming giant including “television series and other projects,” Variety noted.

The 26-year-old star released a statement following the big news, telling fans:

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix. Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

The exciting move comes after a series of big accomplishments for the “Body” hitmaker. Last week, Megan finally graduated from Texas Southern University with her bachelor’s in health administration. Thee graduate, also landed a new ambassadorship with Nike’s Yardrunner program.

It’s well deserved, considering the onslaught of backlash Meg, who also raps under the moniker Tina Snow, has received stemming from her shooting trial against Toronto rapper Tory Lanez. The star’s name has been dragged as of recent with some folks on social media questioning the truth behind what transpired back in July 2020 when the rapper and Lanez got into a roadside argument leading up to Meg being shot in the foot.

The Houston native alleged that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, pulled the trigger that horrifying night. However this week, at the Canadian artist’s first hearing trial in the case, Lanez vehemently denied the allegations. His attorney, Shawn Holley, pointed fingers at Megan’s former best friend named Kelsey, who was discovered to have gun residue on her hands after authorities reviewed the incident, TMZ noted. Some blogs ran with the story, spinning Meg’s traumatic shooting into entertainment for nosy naysayers. On Dec. 15, Thee Stallion took to Twitter to express her qualms with the media for feeding into all the lies surrounding the case.

“Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story?” she wrote. “Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my homegirl type policy these days.”

She continued in a follow-up tweet: “Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a catfight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

Despite this challenging moment, Meg has a lot to celebrate. This year, the star landed nine BET Awards and dominated the music industry with two Billboard Hot 100 hits including the “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B. Earlier this year, the rapper became the first hip-hop star to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion!

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion Is Crowned Glamour Magazine’s Woman Of The Year

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Nike As The ‘Hot Girl Coach’

Megan Thee Stallion Lands First-Look Deal With Netflix: ‘I Can’t Wait To Bring All My Ideas To Life’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com