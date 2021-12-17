Spike Lee Enters Into New Multiyear Partnership With Netflix

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix‘s gotta have Spike Lee and they proved they mean business by agreeing to a renewed multi-year creative partnership deal with the director.

The news of the deal was announced on Thursday (December 16th) through a joint statement released by Lee and the streaming giant. The pact will see the Da 5 Bloods director produce narrative films through his 40Acres And a Mule company. In addition to Da 5 Bloods, Lee has also worked with Netflix on three other projects – the She’s Gotta Have It series, producing the indie sci-fi film See You Yesterday, and directing Rodney King.

“There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott, and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”, Lee said of the new deal in the release. As a key component of the new partnership deal, Netflix will provide the director with financial support in his efforts to find and help aspiring filmmakers from diverse backgrounds get further into the industry.

“Throughout Spike’s incredible career, his writing and directing have remained searing and insightful about our times, while still being incredibly entertaining. We’re privileged to enter this new partnership with Spike and look forward to bringing the next chapter of films from Brooklyn’s very own to the world,” said Netflix’s chief of global film, Scott Stuber.

The new partnership will take effect in January, as Lee’s next production will be Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu which will be directed by Stefon Bristol, who also directed See You Yesterday. The film, set in East Africa in 1928 pairs a Black American gunslinger with a warrior princess from Ethiopia who set out to rescue that nation’s regent who was kidnapped by an ancient evil force.

Spike Lee Enters Into New Multiyear Partnership With Netflix was originally published on hiphopwired.com