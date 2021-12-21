Time Well Spent: Timex x Patta Team Up For Second Collaboration

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Patta had money on their minds when they joined with Timex for a collaboration back in 2019. The two brands have reunited for a bold color update.

As spotted on Hype Beast their joint timepiece is back, this time blending its utilitarian traits with a sleek, contemporary color palette that points to the very modern relationships we have with our time and money. This selection’s stylish wrist presence is essentially a given, and thanks to the layered woven strap, it feels as good as it looks. But behind that playful design, which is enlarged on a printed bandana that comes with each watch, bold currency symbols (the Korean Won, Ghanaian Cedi, Indian Rupee, and Nigerian Naira) partially around the dial are meant to pose an important question: how can the two brands make these passing moments as valuable as possible?

Creative Director Vincent van de Waal shed some light on the inspiration behind this stylistic choice. “We wanted to give the dial artwork a bit more than just the function of telling the time,” he said. “The currencies make you aware of the speed of the world we live in. Time is money. But I think it’s up [to] the one who wears it to decide whether that’s something to strive for… or if it’s a sign that we should loosen up.”

You can shop the Timex x Patta “Time Is Money” watch here.

Photo: Timex

