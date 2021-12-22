‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss Talk Déjà Vu & Rank Neo & Trinity Among Other On-Screen Couples [Exclusive]

It’s time to plug back into The Matrix.

Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, aka The One (Keanu Reeves), and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are back. The million-dollar question is how? We’re not going to spoil EXACTLY how that happens. You’re just going to have to find out when you load up The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the famed Matrix movie franchise written and directed by Lana Wachowski. Of course, the film follows Mr. Anderson, who has a new life but is suddenly experiencing flashes of his old life in the form of déjà vu. He also sees Trinity and is instantly drawn to her but has no idea why he is so attracted to her.

Cassius Life had the opportunity to speak with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. During our conversation, we talked about the duo coming back for the unexpected fourth film, where they rank Neo and Trinity in the pantheon of on-screen couples, the role of video games in the movie, and experiencing deja vu in real life.

Step into our conversation below.

Cassius Life: In a film, they say a story never ends. When filming wrapped in 2003 for the Matrix Revolution, did you guys think you would be back as Neo and Trinity?

Keanu Reeves: No.

Carrie-Anne Moss: We were dead.

KR: We died, but we’re back to life because stories never really end, do they?

CL: No, they don’t. They don’t. Now The Matrix is beloved for its impressive special effects and brilliant fight sequences, and all that good stuff. But at its core, it is a love story. So, where would you rank Neo and Trinity as a couple in the pantheon of film and television couples?

KR: Number one, I’m just going straight to the top.

CM: Okay.

KR: Yeah. Who’s better?

CL: As you should, as you should.

KR: Romeo and Juliet, Trinity and Neo.

CM: Love it.

CL: When this film was first announced, many fans wondered how they would bring back Neo and Trinity? And this film uses a unique avenue, video games. How did you like that twist when it came to this film?

KR: I loved it. I thought it was diabolical and perfect. I thought it was perfect. I mean, it really is a shorthand, right? It’s a wonderful mind, right? Your life is a video game, and I think people can relate to that because I think people feel like that often. So I don’t know, I thought it was delicious.

CL: Déjà vu is also a big factor in this film, and it happens a lot. How often does it happen a lot in your lives like you feel like you’re repeating things over and over and like you are on this endless cycle?

KR: I don’t get the endless cycle, but I do get the like once in a while like I feel like I’ll be in a moment and feel like it’s a moment that I dreamed when I was younger.

CM: It happens when they change something. It’s a line in the movie. I just saw that in the trailer. I forgot that line. It happens when they change something. Yeah, I get that a lot, or I don’t get it a lot, but when I get that sense of déjà vu, you just go, whoa.

KR: I hate it.

CM: Oh, I know. And you just assume everyone in the room is having it. Because they’re in it, right? They’re with you somehow, and so you’re like you just assumed they had it too or they’re having it too. Déjà vu.

The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

