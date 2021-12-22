Big Latto Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday With An Epic Surprise Party, Rides Off In New Lambo

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Latto is officially 23!

The rapper ushered in her birthday with some “Big Energy” too! Surrounded by family and friends, Latto, who hails from Atlanta, partied the night away while opening up some pretty expensive gifts. One birthday gift, in particular, sent the rapper into a full-on panic attack.

The “B*tch From Da Souf” hitmaker was gifted a lavish Lambo. During the big reveal, Latto, who also refers to herself as the ClayCo Queen, an ode to her neighborhood in the Peach State, said she was moved to tears by the fireworks that were let off as she greeted her brand new whip.

Latto turned up the fun a notch during her birthday celebration as she stunned in a figure-hugging rose pattern corset dress and a platinum blonde pixie cut. The star’s actual birthday is on Dec. 22. Swipe to see the look!

This has certainly been a big year for Latto. At just 23, the rapper has already made some serious move’s in the hip-hop world. Her smash hit “Big Energy” is her second single to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Back in late November, the tune, which samples the Tom Tom Club’s infectious song “Genius of Love,” hit No.76 on the Billboard charts.

This week, Latto graced the cover of Australia’s L’Officiel Fashion Book where she rocked a number of high fashion patent leather ensembles.

Luckily for fans, Latto shows no signs of stopping. During her interview with Billboard in November, the star revealed that she’s got a whole lot in store planned for the new year, including a new album.

“There’s definitely an album coming soon. These songs that I’m dropping are going to be on the album. I’m just giving a little tease of the variety and diversity in the music, and how much I’m growing as an artist,” she explained.

Latto continued: “I’m exploring new beats, production, and challenging myself. I’ve been rapping since I was eight years old, so the sound that [my fans] know me for, I’m comfortable with it. That’s my comfort zone. I don’t want to put a ceiling on myself, so I’m switching it up and exploring new things, like “Big Energy.” I’m ready to grow and elevate.”

Happy Birthday, Latto!

