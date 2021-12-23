THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few weeks since the shocking passing of Virgil Abloh and though many of his celebrity friends have expressed their sorrow and shared sincere memories, Drake has ensured that the Off-White genius will remain a part of him forever.

A pic of Drake’s new tattoo has made its way unto social media and his latest ink job is one of none other than that of Virgil Abloh. Based off a 2018 picture of Virgil throwing a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway, the tat was pretty well done from the kite in the air down to the shadow Virgil’s body cast on the floor beneath him.

That’s brotherly love for real, b.

Don’t be surprised if Kanye West feels a way and gets a tattoo of Virgil covering his back or something. Just sayin.’

Virgil Abloh passed away Thanksgiving weekend after battling a rare form of cancer for the past few years. News of his passing shocked the culture as he kept his diagnosis private and close to the chest. Virgil was only 41-years-young. Drake was one of the many celebs who poured their hearts out on social media with Drizzy sharing a pic of the two together with a caption that read “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything.”

“Salute”: Drake Gets A Virgil Abloh Tattoo was originally published on hiphopwired.com