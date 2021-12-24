7 Celebs With Great Holiday Style

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Christmas is almost here and some of our favorite celebrity women are already bringing in the holiday spirit with their fashionable ensembles. From run-way couture to Grinch-inspired avant-garde, these celebs know how to put together an effortless holiday slay, and if you’re looking for a little inspiration on how to jazz up your outfit for that Christmas family gathering, take a few style tips from these powerhouse women.

Lizzo

Lizzo gave us Grinch realness this holiday season! We absolutely love how she paired that bold green eyeshadow with her headpiece made of lavish Christmas decorations. The candy cane colored nails give the look an extra pop and that zebra-striped jumpsuit absolutely tops everything off.

Here’s a closer look at Lizzo’s holiday ensemble.

Mariah Carey

We’d be remiss if we did not mention the “Queen Of Christmas” herself, Mariah Carey. For over two decades, the 52-year-old R&B songstress has been helping us celebrate the Yuletide season with her hit classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Usually, around this time of year, we see the hitmaker shine in a number of sparkly Christmas gowns and velvety red tube dresses like the one below. This look would be easy to achieve with a tube dress of your choice paired with some cute heels.

Beyoncé

We can’t get enough of this green high-waisted pencil skirt and who better to wear it than the almighty Beyoncé. The lengthy split running down the front of the piece shows off her glistening legs and it works perfectly with that plunging V line top. Now, not all of us have Queen Bey money, but we found a similar-looking skirt on ZARA’s website if you’re interested in replicating this super chic look.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Auntie Tracee always looks good. The Black-ish star was recently photographed about town sporting this glittery Bottega Veneta dress. It’s packed with so much flare and the long shimmery gown also has an open back cut out. It’s giving glamorous and sexy all in one.

Latto

Latto is giving “Big Energy” in this green frilly pant and sweater combo. We love the way it accentuates all her curves and with a simple natural beat, it takes little to no effort to style up.

Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons looks cute as a button in this sexy Christmas look. The feather red top just graces her glowing skin so well and those sexy faux leather high wasted pants deserve a spot on Santa’s naughty list! We’re not sure where Simmons’ copped hers, but we found a pair of leather-high wasted pants that could certainly pass as the one’s in the picture on Fashion Nova. Additionally, you can find feathery red tube tops similar to Angela’s on Etsy.

Lil Kim

“Lil Kim the Queen Bee, so you best take heed!” Kim hasn’t missed a beat throughout decades of being one of the top female emcees in history. The Brooklyn native was the purveyor of style during the height of the Bad Boy Era in the 90s, and this look certainly speaks to her trendsetting legacy.

Kim was recently pictured wearing a sprawling Bottega Veneta dress. The light blue sweater dress just screams snow on a wintery Christmas day! Kim pairs the look with a slick back hairdo and some stunning natural makeup. This is a one-of-a-kind piece, so it might be hard to replicate, but you should certainly take a few notes from Kimmy on how to style up an ensemble right!

7 Celebs With Great Holiday Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com