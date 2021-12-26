The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black as the two got engaged over Christmas! The stars of Tyler Perry’s hit BET show, Sistas, shared the news on social media yesterday, with Black taking to Instagram to post a video of KJ’s new ring and photos from their special moment.

“VERY SPECIAL ,” the actor captioned the video he posted yesterday while adding Chris Brown’s version of “This Christmas” as the video’s soundtrack.

Black also took to Instagram today to share photos from their special moment, posting an IG photo carousel of himself on one knee as he popped the big question and the very moment that his new fiancé accepted his proposal. “Complete …thank you God ,” he wrote. Check it out below.

The Sistas stars first went public with their relationship in early September and set the Internet ablaze when fans realized how good these two looked together! Not only do they give us major eye candy on-screen, off-screen they’ve given us style, body, and relationship goals! Just last month, Skyh told us how his now fiancé, and “love of his life” helped him become a leading man simply by how she interacted on the Sistas set with the cast and crew. “How she really was so open and said, ‘Hi. Welcome.” she was the exemplary leading woman. Don’t let her know, but I was feeling her back then,” he told us, continuing by saying that his attraction to KJ started on “day one.”

So sweet! Congratulations to Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith!

Don’t miss…

Skyh Black Says Girlfriend KJ Smith Taught Him How To Be A Leading Man By Being An ‘Exemplary Leading Lady’

Red Carpet Recap: HB’s Editors Break Down The Best & Worst Dressed At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

‘Sistas’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black Engaged Over Christmas! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com