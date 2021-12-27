New Trailer For “Atlanta” Gives A Euro-Trippy Look At The Third Season

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Fans of the FX series Atlanta got a real treat in time for the holidays as a new trailer for the show’s upcoming season was released over the weekend.

The new trailer for the wildly popular show shows Paper Boi and Earn head to Europe, taking in what the music scene there offers along with the culture. But being as this is Atlanta, there’s a boatload of weirdness and moments that will make you do double-takes. This trailer shows Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry making their return for the third season.

This second trailer seems to indicate that Paper Boi is in demand overseas. He’s thrown off more than once trekking through the European continent, with one scene of him having his photo being taken by a sex worker in one of the windows in Amsterdam’s Red Light District among other moments which include him rolling his eyes at a press conference where someone says, “We believe racism will be done by 2024.”

Earn is still caught up in some trippy scenarios, and Darius and Van get into their own escapades abroad, including puppies in some Eyes Wide Shut-influenced setting. It builds on the more eerie teaser released by Glover three months ago on Halloween and when we would see the new season drop.

In any event, the new trailer gives fans a reason to be more to be excited about after waiting nearly four years for this third season to arrive. We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX President of Entertainment Eric Shrier said. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers, and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Atlanta returns to FX on March 24th, 2022, with two new episodes to kick things off. The show will also be available on Hulu for streaming the following day.

Photo: FX Network / Atlanta FX

New Trailer For “Atlanta” Gives A Euro-Trippy Look At The Third Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com