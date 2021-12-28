Today’s Price: BLEU Scores $50K Lil Wayne Beat Placement A Week Into Production Career

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

2022 is already looking great for BLEU. He just secured a $50K beat placement with Lil Wayne only a couple of days into producing.

As spotted on HipHopDX, the Mobile, Alabama native is closing the year in championship form. The artist formerly known as Yung Bleu was already touting a Lil Wayne collaboration, but he is taking his working relationship with him to another level. On Monday, December 27, he announced on Instagram that he landed an official production credit on a forthcoming Weezy project. “TO ALL YALL N-GGAS WHO WAS TALKIN SH***TTT !” he wrote in the caption. “LIL WAYNE PLACEMENT !!!! I want 50. should got it’s when it was cheap yesterday price not Today price what ya say @fatjoe @moonboyhitz.” he wrote.

He then took Twitter and revealed he had just started experimenting with a beat machine a week prior. “Man Lil Wayne, the goat just hopped on my F***ING beat it’s overrr ! Yesterday’s price is not today’s price I been making beats for a week. ! Kodak now WAYNE PRODUCED BY: Moon Boy”.

The collaboration has been a goal for Bleu Vandross since he was young. In an interview with Hot New Hip Hop, he detailed how big of an inspiration Wayne was to him. “Lil Wayne is definitely one of my favorite rappers,” he revealed. “I feel like he just used to go so hard with the punchlines. Everybody just wanted to say and do them punchlines and see how creative they can get with punchlines. So that was kind of the wave I was on back in the days. Like, I was way more lyrical than I am now.”

You can see BLEU react to the production sale below.

