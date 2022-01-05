The New Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Might Drop Sooner Than You Think

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Last month, Louis Vuitton held its first-ever U.S. fashion show in Miami and showcased the label’s upcoming Spring-Summer 2022 collection in Miami. The event also honored LV’s late creative director and visionary Virgil Abloh, and it happened to be his final show, too. But one particular Abloh creation made a splash appearance at the soiree – the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 – and the luxury footwear is reportedly set to drop soon.

The sweet high-end kicks were first seen during the summer of 2021 thanks to some behind-the-scenes reveals from Abloh himself. They were then supposed to be available at the end of the year, but their release was delayed out of respect for Abloh’s passing. Now, European online sneaker reseller Ready2Cop has shown off photos of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 on its IG page and claims they’re coming out in February 2022.

Ready2Cop says that everything it sells is “100% brand new and authentic,” verified by a minimum of four sneaker specialists, and obtained either from other official outlets or well-known sneaker collectors. So while the site hasn’t shared exactly how it got its hands on the wares, the public statement might calm a majority of sneakerheads who wonder if the kicks are fakes.

Based on the posts, there is also a different series of LV x AF1 “Downtown” sneakers that will be out two months later. All things considered, the footwear will probably come in a possible 21 different colorways, and the low tops will sport the word “AIR” along the outside of the sole.

There’s been no indication of what the price might be, but LV spoke highly of their collab with the Swoosh and Abloh in a June 2020 press statement. “The cover embodied the hip-hop community’s early practice of hacking together high fashion and sportswear, sidelining diverging brands with equal reverence,” said the luxury retailer. “A cultural symbol in its own right, today the Nike Air Force 1 serves as an objet d’art emblematic of self-generated subcultural provenance.” Stay tuned as we get more info on the kicks and their release dates!

The New Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Might Drop Sooner Than You Think was originally published on cassiuslife.com