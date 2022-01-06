Prada And adidas Celebrate Timeless Design With New Re-Nylon Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

adidas and Prada introduce the third chapter of their ongoing collaboration. The exclusive 21-piece adidas By Prada Re-Nylon collection demonstrates a relentless commitment to environmentally-conscious innovation.

Today, both brands are pursuing shared commitments to crucial sustainability goals while celebrating two timeless icons: the adidas Originals Forum and Prada’s Re-Nylon fabric. Demonstrating this partnership’s commitment to innovation, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection reimagines luxury sportswear through a more sustainable lens. For the first time in the collaboration’s history, this collection includes ready-to-wear, accessories, and bags, as well as elevated takes on the adidas Forum High and Low silhouettes. Each piece has been made in Italy by Prada, composed of the brand’s signature, infinitely recyclable Re-Nylon fabric.

Delving into and then reimagining the adidas archive, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection sees Prada transform the legendary adidas Originals Forum silhouette. A balance between luxury artisanal craftsmanship and sporting excellence, the adidas Originals Forum High and Low silhouettes are elevated in their construction with Prada’s groundbreaking Re-Nylon textile. The functional and aesthetic identity of the adidas Originals Forum is then playfully reinterpreted, with the addition of removable Prada mini-pouch attachments featuring the brand’s signature enameled metal triangle.

The ready-to-wear and accessories offering sees Prada turns its focus inward, reworking signature pieces with iconic adidas branding – executed in Re-Nylon textile. The collection includes the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Track Coat, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Tracksuit, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Sweater, the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Hooded Jacket, and the adidas for Prada Re-Nylon Bucket Hat. Additionally, the adidas for Prada collection also features a suite of six expertly-crafted bags.

The adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection launches globally on January 13th, 2022 via Prada boutiques, prada.com and adidas.com/prada.

Photo: adidas

Prada And adidas Celebrate Timeless Design With New Re-Nylon Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com