Mama Tina Shares Sweet Photo Of Blue Ivy Rocking A Blow Out On The Beach For Her 10th Birthday

Can you believe Blue Ivy is 10-years-old? It feels like just yesterday we were waiting for news to break that Beyonce’s water had broke. I remember exactly where I was when the announcement came down *pun intended*. Now, 10 years later, we love getting peaks at the soon-to-be pre-teen through appearances in her mother and father’s music videos, court side with her dad Jay Z, slaying in several Ivy Park campaigns, being the star third wheel in The Carters’ Tiffany & Co. commercial, or on social media through friends and family pics.

To celebrate her 10th birthday, Mama Tina posted a touching message to her grandchild on social media with a photo that shows Blue all grown up. Blue rocks a blow out, blazer, all white fit and sunglasses on the beach looking just like her mama.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond,” she captioned the sweet photo.

Blue Ivy has accomplished a lot in her 10 years round the sun. She won a Grammy in 2021, for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” recited her father’s lyrics in his Hall Of Fame tribute, narrated Matthew Cherry’s audible book “Hair Love,” and gave us countless viral moments including when she she gave her mother the settle down signal at the Grammys. This kid is an icon already!

Happy Birthday Blue!

