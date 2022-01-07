The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

As if we need anymore reason to shop or spend our coin on Fenty products and apparel, Rihanna just announced Savage X Fenty brick and mortar stores. All of which means no more hesitating to purchase because of shipping costs, no more waiting on shipping times and the ability to try on your garments to avoid having to deal with pesky returns. In other words, take all of our money!

“Can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @savagexfenty feed for details,” she captioned a photo of the the Savage X Fenty experience.

In 2021, Forbes reported that Rihanna was worth an estimated $1.7 billion, which was mostly attributed to Fenty Beauty brand. According to Forbes, “The bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%. Much of the rest lies in her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.”

Ri Ri is coming for the rest of our coin!

Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Retail Stores: ‘We Coming In Hot’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com