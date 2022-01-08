HomeArts & Entertainment

Bun B & Friends Announce Major H-Town Takeover!!

Bun is pulling up to the official return of the Houston Rodeo, and he's bringing some friends along for the ride.

It’s baaaaack!

After the pandemic put a halt to one of Houston’s most beloved annual events, we’re happy to announce that The Houston Rodeo is coming back for 2022. And the timing couldn’t be better: This year, the rodeo will recognize 90 years of rides, good food and rodeo memories that have made the rodeo a must-visit attraction for folks throughout The Lone Star State.

It’s only right that Black Heritage Day, which takes place March 11, makes a major return as well. And trust us, The Rodeo Committee definitely understood the assignment. Bun B’s H-Town Takeover will not only feature the legendary rapper, but he’ll be joined by hometown favorites Slim ThugZ-RoLil KekeLil’ Flip and most recently announced Paul Wall!!

Now that’s how you make a return. For longtime fans of H-Town’s music scene, getting a chance to not only go back to the rodeo but also see the artists that put our sound on the national stage is a beautiful thing.

Bun is pulling up to the official return of the Houston Rodeo, and he’s bringing some friends along for the ride. Don’t miss The H-Town Takeover on March 11!

