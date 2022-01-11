The Weeknd “Gasoline,” Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2021” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This past weekend, no pun, The Weeknd had his fans on cloud 9 with the release of his latest album, Dawn FM and already the Canadian crooner is busy dropping new visuals in support of his fifth offering.

Days after dropping a video for “Sacrifice,” The Weeknd comes through with a new clip for “Gasoline” in which he returns to the prosthetics to make him look like an elderly man before stumbling upon a party that has him return to his youthful and able self. Abel Tesfaye really loves that makeup sh*t.

In other clips, Uncle Murda blessed the culture with his annual culture summary of the year, and in his visuals to “Rap Up 2021” uses old footage of everyone he talked about to paint a hilarious picture.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Troy Ave, Sauce Walka, and more.

THE WEEKND – “GASOLINE”

UNCLE MURDA – “RAP UP 2021”

TROY AVE – “I ALREADY WON”

SAUCE WALKA – “MIRROR EFFECT”

OT THE REAL & DJ GREEN LANTERN – “BROKEN GLASS”

ELI FROSS FT. SLEEPY HALLOW – “STEPPAS FREESTYLE”

MBNEL – “CRAZY”

