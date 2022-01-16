Magic Johnson Calls Out The Lakers’ Effort After Embarrassing Blowout Loss To The Denver Nuggets

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Magic Johnson didn’t bite his tongue about the team after a very lackluster performance, Hall-of-Famer and Laker legend.

Johnson, well-known for his insanely obvious and literal sports takes, called out the Los Angeles Lakers after they got their butts handed to them by the Denver Nuggets. In a tweet directed towards Lakers owner Jeanie Buss Johnson wrote, “After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBus, you deserve better.”

Following the embarrassing loss, LeBron James did not speak with the media. Per ESPN, this was the second-biggest loss of his entire career. Russell Westbrook, who has been receiving a hefty amount of criticism throughout the year for his up-and-down play (mostly down), didn’t have anything directly to say to Johnson but pointed out he is not in the building every day and that he is entitled to his opinion.

Per ESPN:

Everybody is entitled, in this world, to their opinion. Regardless of what that it is. You can either take it and run with it or you can take it and put it in one ear and out the other or you cannot respond to it.

Magic’s entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us and trying to figure things out. But I have no response to that. … Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s that.

Johnson served as the Lakers president for two years before he abruptly stepped down in 2019 handing the job over to Rob Pelinka. His decision to leave the team came as a surprise to LeBron James, whom Johnson recruited to join the storied NBA franchise.

We shall see if Johnson’s tweet lights a fire and sparks the Lakers to play better.

