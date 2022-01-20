The Bittersweet Beautiful Magical Musical Trailer For ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ Has Arrived

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Prepare to be amazed…

Apple TV+ and A24 just revealed the trailer for ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ which arrives in theatres and Apple TV+ on 2/11. Based on the novel “The Sky Is Everywhere,” author Jandy Nelson adapted the book into the screenplay for the film, which was directed by Josephine Decker and stars Grace Kaufman, Jacques Colimon and Pico Alexander in a tale about loss, love and music. We were instantly struck by the music and colors in the trailer and could feel the weight of the dilemma the film’s main character Lennie faces in the movie.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s more about ‘The Sky Is Everywhere’:

Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe’s budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own. Acclaimed filmmaker Josephine Decker directs this moving adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name.

Apple Original Films presents an A24, Di Novi Pictures and Alice the Who production, “The Sky is Everywhere,” directed by Josephine Decker (“Madeline’s Madeline,” “Shirley”) from a screenplay by Jandy Nelson, based on her novel. The film stars Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon, Julia Schlaeper, Ji-young Yoo, Havana Rose Liu, Cherry Jones and Jason Segel. The producers are Denise Di Novi (“Little Women”) and Margaret French Isaac (“Stepmom”) for Di Novi Pictures, alongside Decker and Allison Rose Carter (“Shirley”) for Alice the Who. Nelson and Joshua Bachove (“Minari”) executive produce. The film features cinematography by Ava Berkofsky (“Insecure”), production design by Grace Yun (“Hereditary”), editing by Laura Zempel (“Euphoria”), costume design by Christopher Peterson (“The Irishman”) and music by Caroline Shaw (“Madeline’s Madeline”).

What do you guy’s think? Are you excited for this one? How many of you have read the novel already?

