THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a while but Megan Thee Stallion is back and in a brand new video shows us that she hasn’t lost a step or a twerk.

Hopping on Shenseea’s new visuals for “Lick,” The Hot Girl Coach lends Shenseea a helping hand (and booty) as Shen gears up for her debut album, ALPHA. Though Shenseea isn’t exactly a household name like that of Thee Stallion, the Jamaican-Korean crooner has been making a name for herself as she’s been featured on cuts like Christina Aguilera’s “Right Moves,” and Kanye West’s “Pure Souls.” If you watch the visuals you’ll see that her physical degree is actually on par with that of Megan as she shakes and twerks along with the beat as a Candy Land like inspired background sets the flavorful tone for the dancehall sounding track.

As erotic as it is entertaining, the visuals aren’t necessarily NSFW but that doesn’t mean it is something your co-workers might not report to Human Resources. Just sayin.’

Check out the visuals for “Lick It” below and let us know if you’ll be bumping this throughout the weekend.

Megan Thee Stallion & Shenseea Get Freaky In Visuals To “Lick It” was originally published on hiphopwired.com