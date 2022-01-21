Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Will Be The Longest Batman Film Ever

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just a month and change away from finally witnessing Matt Reeves version of the Dark Knight when The Batman hits theaters on March 4 and apparently it’s going to be the longest running Batman film ever.

According to Deadline the official runtime for the upcoming Batman reboot will be damn near three hours long as it clocks in at two hours and 55 minutes. While the end credits are said to eat up 8 minutes alone the film will still be the longest in the Batman franchise as it beats out the previous Batman installments including Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises (two hours, 45 minutes), and The Dark Knight (two hours, 32 minutes).

Truth be told we’re happy to hear this news as much need to be explained and experienced now that we’ve got a new cast including Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano as The Riddler. We’re gonna need proper introductions, character development and plot thickening twists. That’s not including the rumored Joker arc that may or may not introduced the Clown Prince of Crime in some sort of way, shape or form. Two hours and change sounds like a good amount of time to squeeze all those things in.

As far as comic book films go The Batman’s runtime will only trail that of Avengers: Endgame (three hours and 1 minute) and Zack Snyder’s cut of The Justice League (4 hours but went straight to HBO Max). Both of those films were pretty damn good (Endgame was a classic) so hopefully The Batman can live up to the hype for the duration of the film.

Check out the latest trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman below and let us know if you’ll be flying down to the theater when it drops on March 4.

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Will Be The Longest Batman Film Ever was originally published on hiphopwired.com