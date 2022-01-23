Manhattan’s New Guaranteed Income Program To Give Moms Financial Support Amid Pandemic

Mothers who live in certain low-income areas throughout Manhattan could be eligible to receive some extra financial support on behalf of The Bridge Project. The new guaranteed income program will give mothers and expectant moms anywhere from $500 to $1000 per month for three years.
Back in July 2021, the program began doling out income support to 100 mothers located in the Central Harlem, Inwood, and Washington Heights neighborhoods of Manhattan. According to CNBC, half of the eligible candidates were Black, and half were Latinx. One in five were “undocumented.”
The project will begin scouting for the second round of candidates come April, and this time, the money will be available to “500 pregnant first-time mothers,” CNBC noted. Eligible moms from East Harlem and the Central and South Bronx area will be considered. Families must also have an annual household income of $52,000.
The Bridge Project hopes the unconditional cash will help break the cycle of poverty prevalent amongst low-income communities in the city. As the pandemic continues to weigh on with no end in sight, the new initiative also serves as a way to help struggling mothers with additional income during this rough period. At the height of the pandemic back in March, Black women felt the brunt of the virus’s impact on the economy. Nearly 11,000 Black women left the workforce due to employment shrinking and the pandemic’s uncertainty.
“Not only do Black women work in childcare, but they also are more likely than other groups of women to be the sole provider in their households, which means child care becomes ever more important,” Chandra Childers, director at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research told Marketplace. “Industries like leisure and hospitality, state and local government and child care have been slower to bounce back,” Childers added, noting how Black women are frequently employed by these industries.
According to the Brookings Institute, the pandemic presented several unprecedented challenges for Black and Brown moms who struggled to balance work and family needs after working double shifts for both paid and unpaid work. As schools closed, struggling moms were also challenged to find alternative child care for their kids and were rarely able to take time away from work. The extra cash comes at a great time, considering the child tax credit’s expiration this month, which provided mothers with payments of up to $300 per child.
The Bridge Project’s no strings attached approach to financial assistance mirrors Georgia’s In Her Hands program, established last year in December. As previously reported by Madame Noire, the initiative aims to support more than 600 Black women with $850 per month for at least two years, according to the organization’s website.
In Her Hands was spearheaded by the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund (Gro Fund), which comprises a group of local elected officials and nonprofits. The program is powered by GiveDirectly, an organization that allows donors to give money to poverty-stricken families across the globe.
1. Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery's mother
1 of 11
"Ahmaud didn't deserve to go the way that he went."— ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2020
Mother of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man killed in Georgia in an incident that has sparked national outrage, speaks out to @GMA: https://t.co/kpyzWICBWO pic.twitter.com/Yz8bRE5Cav
2. Sean Reed's mother
2 of 11
Mother and father of #SeanReed speaking to IMPD chief. He offers little to no answers even though you can hear the parents begging and the mother is in hysterics. Police chief up and leave with uncertainty in the air. Can you believe this?😤 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/IKN7CpREsM— the CEO of Sex (@TheCh1pSkylark) May 7, 2020
3. Gwen Carr
3 of 11
“My family has been waiting, suffering for five years while NYPD Officer Pantaleo’s lawyers tried every trick in th book to prevent this disciplinary trial from going forward. I’m happy for today’s decision, but I expect a long fight ahead,” Gwen Carr, #EricGarner’s mother. pic.twitter.com/nY1Oxm9TTQ— CPR #EndPoliceSecrecy - Change the NYPD (@changethenypd) May 9, 2019
4. Sybrina Fulton
4 of 11
“I won’t ever give up. I won’t ever stop this fight.” – Sybrina Fulton, co-founder of the @TTMFoundation. #MakeBlackHistory #BlackExcellence pic.twitter.com/EkJALQzRGe— OneUnited Bank (@oneunited) July 27, 2018
5. Maria Hamilton
5 of 11
.@MrsShug Maria A. Hamilton holds up Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's proclamation declaring today #DontreDay at Red Arrow Park, where her son Dontre was killed by a police officer in April of 2014.#Justice4Dontre pic.twitter.com/ukTUjGRgAf— Joseph Brusky (@JosephBrusky) May 5, 2018
6. Wanda Johnson
6 of 11
Oscar Grant’s mother Wanda Johnson stands firm on call for station renaming: Grant Fruitvale Station pic.twitter.com/8cJ8AbwMQN— Rachel Swan (@rachelswan) January 1, 2019
7. Lucy McBath
7 of 11
I don't want an apology from the NRA. I want their organization to stop putting profits over public safety.— Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) May 7, 2019
⁰We will keep fighting for common sense laws until our families are safe.
Stand with me if you agree it’s time we do something about it. ⬇️https://t.co/jusIb9YJD6 pic.twitter.com/Pl9vN7xjOz
8. Lesley McSpadden
8 of 11
Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Mike Brown Jr honored me with taking her photos. During the shoot, I asked her if she would feel comfortable taking a photo at the spot where her son laid. She hesitated but said yes.— Ohun Ashe 🌻🌼🌞 (@Ohun_Ashe) March 21, 2019
So here she is, through all of that pain, still standing. pic.twitter.com/cBXBUHz2dU
9. April Pipkins
9 of 11
Sybrina Fulton, #TrayvonMartin’s mom, offered words of encouragement and support to April Pipkins, E.J. Bradford’s mom, on the day their family found out the officer who shot and killed Bradford was cleared of any wrongdoing.— Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) February 6, 2019
Today would have been Trayvon’s 24th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/d7tMQBFd6c
10. Geneva Reed-Veal10 of 11
11. Samara Rice11 of 11
