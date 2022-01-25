Pocket Watcher Alert: Master P Responds to Wack 100’s Claims That He Is Broke

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Wack 100 is up to his antics again and recently argued that Master P isn’t holding figures like everyone thinks he does. Well Percy has spoken up and has addressed the hate.

As spotted on Vibe Magazine the internet troll is now speculating that the New Orleans, Louisiana native is penny pinching. In a recent Clubhouse chat the talent manager expressed his doubt on P’s current business ventures. “You think this n***a be selling noodles?” he asked. “The feds took his catalog, bro. Nick Cannon got real money, for real. Real, real money. I’m like, ‘How is [Master P] talking to this n***a about what he doing and you ain’t nowhere in place, my n***a?’ You can’t even stand with this man on a bad day. Who is you, bro, to be telling this n***a about his business decisions and your business decisions ain’t been right for damn near 20 years?!”

While P didn’t address Wack by name his recent Instagram post made it clear he isn’t losing focus by paying attention to any speculative chatter. “BROKE is a mindset HATE is a disease,” he wrote in a clip of him talking to Nick Cannon. “[Nick Cannon] is my brother from another mother. We’ve got a lot of love and respect for each other. We discussed this a couple months ago the three types of people: poor-minded people think and talk about money, rich people collect material things and wealth-minded people produce ideas that create success. The Bible says our people perish from lack of knowledge. As a culture we have to stop comparing, self-hating and tearing each other down. Let’s educate and empower the next generation.”

You can Nick and Master P discuss their history and bond below.

Pocket Watcher Alert: Master P Responds to Wack 100’s Claims That He Is Broke was originally published on hiphopwired.com