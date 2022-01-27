Kanye West Says ‘DONDA 2’ Drops In February, Allegedly

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kanye West has been a busy man of late. Along with the media attention-grabbing behavior including his takes on co-parenting and styling his rebound, Ye has been working on DONDA 2, and says it will be out in February.

The “Power” rapper took to Instagram to make the announcement. Per Ye, the album will be out on February 2, 2022, and is also being executive produced by star Atlanta rapper Future.

This is where we point out that Ye’s career is marked with a bunch of sequel albums that never actually came to fruition including Yeezus 2, Turbo Grafx 16 and Watch the Throne 2. This rather tight timeline also makes you wonder if Ye is going to throw any elaborate listening parties like he did for DONDA.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t stopped his fans for sharing their eternal optimism, or not.

DONDA was released last year and although a commercial success it was met with mixed reviews from fans.

