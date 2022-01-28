THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Ragers are pushing for Travis Scott‘s spot back on the Coachella lineup again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fans created a petition for the rapper to get the chance to hit the stage during the music festival after he was taken off the lineup after the Astroworld tragedy. Many other festivals have also pulled out of letting the Houston native perform live.

Travis Scott’s Fans Petitions For Rapper To Perform At Coachella was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com