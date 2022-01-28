HomeArts & Entertainment

Travis Scott's Fans Petitions For Rapper To Perform At Coachella

Astroworld Festival 2021

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

The Ragers are pushing for Travis Scott‘s spot back on the Coachella lineup again.

Fans created a petition for the rapper to get the chance to hit the stage during the music festival after he was taken off the lineup after the Astroworld tragedy. Many other festivals have also pulled out of letting the Houston native perform live.

The petition that was circulating pushed for Travis to reclaim his spot as the headliner for 2023 or have Kanye West bring him out as a guest this year.

“We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis’ fault,” the petition read as reported on by TMZ. “Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!”

After being up for 3 days, the petition had almost 70,000 signatures but has since been taken down.

Travis Scott's Fans Petitions For Rapper To Perform At Coachella was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

