STREAMED: Benny The Butcher Teams With J. Cole, Quavo Stunts & More New Music

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Benny The Butcher feat. J. Cole — “Johnny P’s Caddy”

In preparation for his highly-anticipated Tana Talk 4 LP, Benny The Butcher unloads “Johnny P’s Caddy,” a new much-talked-about collaboration with J. Cole.

Over The Alchemist’s unmistakable production, complete with soulful sample chops, the Griselda emcee reflects on his journey. “This ain’t my story about rags to riches,” he raps. “More about how I mastered physics / In this game, I used to train like Rocky, catching chickens.”

Following The Butcher’s verse, Cole World joins the track. “The heat’ll blast through your speaker,” he warns. “He the last of Mohicans, no weaklings last in my sneakers.” Later, he adds: “On God, the best rapper alive / Headshot, now go and ask the best rappers that died / They’ll tell you he never lied.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Benny and Cole also teamed up for the song’s music video. The sun shines on both spitters while their verses are depicted in cinematic vignettes, from run-ins with the law to a weather-shifting birth. Listen to “Johnny P’s Caddy” and watch the visual below.

Ella Mai — “DFMU”

The soothing sounds of Ella Mai have returned as the British songstress frees a new record. This time around, the “Boo’d Up” star unveils “DFMU.”

Produced by J. Holt and Ella’s longtime collaborator/mentor Mustard, the track allows Mai to sing about the potential for romance or heartache in the beginning stages of a budding relationship.

“You got me questioning, what have you done to me / Used to be out of reach,” she sings. “Feel like you’re testing me / You’re the necessity / Full court press on me.”

Later, that continues as the back-and-forth plays out. “Don’t fuck me up, don’t let me down,” she commands on the song’s hook. “You know I wanna be around / You tug-and-warring with my heart / Didn’t think it’d ever be this hard / Crazy I’m letting down my guard.”

“DFMU” is a return for Ella. The long-awaited song follows 2020’s “Not Another Love Song.” It is expected to appear on Mai’s forthcoming follow-up to 2018’s self-titled LP, though nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet.

Listen to “DFMU” below.

Quavo — “Shooters Inside My Crib”

Quavo teased a new single on Instagram back in 2021, prompting speculation about when the track would finally be released. The wait is over with “Shooters Inside My Crib” finally unleashed with production from Money Montage, Ayo B, and CTP.

Aside from the security-based content that the title suggests, Huncho also raps about his evolution on the cut. “I was trappin’ out the vacant ’til I got some paper / I was lookin’ for the smoke, then I got some straightenin’,” he rhymes. “I was out there chasing dreams because they thought I couldn’t make it / I put that on my soul, no, you can’t take it.”

The song arrives with a DrewFilmedIt-helmed music video to match. Featuring cameos from Offset and Cardi B, the fast-moving clip follows Quavo through his daily life, from car rides, stormy days, and concert nights to fine dining, and a piano session in his mansion.

Listen to “Shooters Inside My Crib” and watch the visual below.

AZ — Doe or Die II [Deluxe]

In the realism of life in actuality, AZ keeps the Doe or Die legacy going with the deluxe version of the sequel. This follows last year’s release of Doe or Die II, which earned big name guests and favorable reviews from longtime fans.

2 Chainz and motivational speaker Inky Johnson join the original’s feature list, which included Idris Elba, Rick Ross, Conway The Machine, Lil Wayne, and Dave East, among others. Production on the deluxe also comes from the likes of Statik Selekah and Bink!

The deluxe version of the project allows the venerated AZ to reflect on his storied career. “I done seen it all, been through it all,” he says on the final song, “This Is Mine.” “It’s like a movie. A lot don’t make it to the credits, though, you know, and that’s the key right there.”

Stream Doe or Die II the deluxe edition below.

NLE Choppa — Me Vs. Me

NLE Choppa is facing off against himself with the release of his newest collection, Me Vs. Me.

Despite the title, the Memphis rapper doesn’t go it alone here. Instead, Young Thug, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, and G Herbo all appear on the 16-track effort. Elsewhere, ChaseTheMoney, Nick Mira, Taz Taylor, and Quay Global are among the project’s producers.

“I feel like it’s one of the best projects that I’ve put out by far,” Choppa told The Hype Magazine recently. “I’ve got a sober mind now. I actually sat down and wrote a majority of the songs, literally sat down and crafted with a paper and pen. I feel like this is my most mature [project].”

This is gonna be my most successful year yet. From the day I was born until now, this is gonna be my most successful year. I’m going to accomplish a lot this year.

STREAMED: Benny The Butcher Teams With J. Cole, Quavo Stunts & More New Music was originally published on cassiuslife.com