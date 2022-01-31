Rihanna Is Pregnant! Expecting First Baby with A$AP Rocky! [Photos]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

While we may not be getting a music tour for a while, we’re getting something bigger!

The singer and fashion icon, Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna was photographed in New York City, showing off her gorgeous baby bump draped in a gold cross and jewels while wearing a long pink jacket. Her jacket was buttoned at the top and opened just enough to show off what the bad gal RiRi was working with!

We all speculated it with her oversized clothes and weight gain, but it is finally now official!

