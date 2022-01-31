HomeArts & Entertainment

Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild To Kick Off Season 3 Of VERZUZ On Valentine’s Day

Even though VERZUZ was originally launched as a way to get music lovers through the global lockdown of 2020, the virtual music battle series has since grown into a beloved shared past time throughout all of social media.

To start off Season 3, the VERZUZ team has selected R&B icons Anthony Hamilton & Musiq Soulchild to go head-to-head with their equal roster of soulful bangers.

 

 

The announcement was made earlier today via Instagram (seen above), with the matchup set to go down on February 15 at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles as a special Valentine’s Day-themed gift for, as they put it, the lovers of the world. “You asked & we heard you,” Musiq wrote in his own IG announcement to his over 350,000 followers, and many were quick to express their excitement for the friendly competition while also placing their bets on favorites to win. “I’m sorry Anthony, you’re great but Musiq is my favorite!!! I’m so excited,” wrote one fan, and another seemed to agree by adding, “You’ll win for sure, you can literally perform the Soulstar album and win.” There were supports for Hamilton as well, as one person wrote, “I love both but Anthony Hamilton got this” and another sharing similar sentiments by writing, “Anthony gon smoke him.”

Anthony and Musiq are equally R&B kings in their own right, with both rising to fame in the genre during the early 2000s and winning major awards for their contributions to soul music.

The event will be offered as an in-person experience for those who can attend as well as a streamable event via Triller, FITE TV, Facebook, YouTube and the @VERZUZTV Instagram. DJ Battle will play a pre-show set as well.

Check for the special Valentine’s Day VERZUZ between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild on February 15 at 5:30PM PT / 8:30PM ET. Purchase tickets by clicking here.

Who you got winning this one?!

 

 

 

