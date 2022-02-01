Beyoncé Launches ‘Year of the Tiger’ Ivy Park Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Valentine’s Day just got sexier. Beyoncé and Adidas’ hybrid brand, Ivy Park, will release a brand new collection to Adidas.com on February 9 and globally on February 10.

The collection, which is full of red and pink pieces, might represent the Year of the Tiger for the Chinese New Year, but its color palette is perfect for the national day of love.

This campaign features a few familiar faces. Model and actress Karrueche Tran makes an appearance rocking a blunt bob haircut and a red puffer jacket. Model Tyson Beckford was also spied in the campaign video, clad in a wine red tracksuit.

Ivy Park began teasing the new collection earlier last week by slowly rolling out the models featured in the campaign. Always strategic, Bey made sure to feature models of Asian descent for most of the campaign to represent the Chinese New Year.

Beyoncé’s last Ivy Park collection, Halls of Ivy, dropped on December 10, 2021. The houndstooth and neon green drip hit the stores just in time for the holiday season. The singer and fashion mogul usually targets niche holidays and themes with her collections, which adds to the brand’s uniqueness.

Visit adidas.com to shop your Year of the Tiger drip on February 9. Find it globally on February 10. What do you think? Are you feeling Beyoncé’s latest collection?

