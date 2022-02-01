The Game Claims Interscope Is A “Modern Day Slave Trade” Before Twitter Blocks Him

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Game had some choice words for his former record label Interscope, stating that they were running a “modern day slave trade” on Twitter before his account got restricted.

The Compton, California rapper vented about his former label of 17 years on Friday (January 28th) through his Twitter account. “F—k INTERSCOPE,” he wrote. “I meant it when I said it 17 years ago & I mean it today!!!! They’re runnin a modern day slave trade & they steal from every single artist. Best decision of my life was parting ways. #StayIndependent.”

To add to the drama, The Game’s account was then locked by Twitter for violating their media policy as those curious about his latest tweet saw this message: “@thegame’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

The bad blood that The Game has with Interscope has been bubbling since 2012, which was the year he left the label after releasing Jesus Piece in December. The suspension that took place apparently lies in the choice of avatar that the rapper has. The avatar is actually the cover art for his collaboration with Ye aka Kanye West, “Eazy”. The image, taken by photographer Nick Knight, depicts a skinned monkey. The gruesome picture appears to be what has violated Twitter’s “sensitive media” policy, but the platform has yet to offer public comment if that is the case. It has already caught some criticism from animal rights group PETA as well.

The Game hasn’t shied away from expressing his thoughts about the Universal Music Group’s label, noting that he was more comfortable in his current situation with eONE in a 2019 interview with Variety: “With Interscope, I was young. When you’re young and a brand new artist, you just get fucked. It happens to everyone and that’s just what it is. It’s not even avoidable unless you’re going to stay independent. What I’m saying now is that I own 100% of my masters and eOne just distributes, so that part is the financial level up.”

