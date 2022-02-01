Multiple HBCUs Receive Bomb Threats On First Day of Black History Month

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This is not the way Black History Month should be kicking off.

Per CNN, multiple historically black colleges and universities have received bomb threats resulting in them having to go in lockdown or cancel classes. As of Tuesday (Feb.1), 13 schools have reported receiving bomb threats. One of them, Howard University, has received a threat on Monday (Jan.31) as well.

Speaking with CNN, Baltimore’s Coppin State acknowledged someone called the university claiming there was a bomb on campus. A message on the school’s website read, “If you are on campus, please, shelter in place, and wait for further instructions,” the message stated. “Emergency officials are evaluating the campus, and we will provide updates as soon as possible.”

Historically Black research universe Morgan State, also located in Baltimore, reported a bomb threat was called in early Tuesday morning.

“Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation,” the university tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework,” Morgan State added.

“Essential employees will be contacted by their supervisor with additional direction.”https://twitter.com/MorganStateU/status/1488470616449732617?s=20&t=rYfzBNEiyMG_Xjcf02P9uQ Morgan State University professor and MSNBC political contributor Dr. Jason Johnson further confirmed the school did receive a bomb threat on Twitter. Howard University also received a bomb threat back on January 5 along with three other HBCUs, reported a bomb threat for the second day in a row. “The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the Howard University Department of Police have issued an ‘ALL CLEAR’ in the investigation of a bomb threat made this morning at approximately 2:55 a.m.” Howard University tweeted. “The Shelter-In-Place directive has been lifted,” the tweet continued. Here is the complete list of schools that have received bomb threats so far: Mississippi Valley State University

Morgan State University

Howard University

Coppin State University

Alcorn State University

Tougaloo College

Jackson State University

Kentucky State University

Fort Valley State University

Xavier University

University of the District of Columbia

Spelman College

Edward Waters University — Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

