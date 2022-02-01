Rapper Leikeli47 Photographed By Hedi Slimane For Celine

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Hedi Slimane must be a Hip-Hop head, with good taste. The renowned fashion designer has photographed Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 for a series of portraits for Celine.

If you’re unfamiliar, Leikeli47, born Hasben Jones, is known for covering her face up with a mask when she performs, but moreso for the sharp bars. She recently dropped a new single called “Chitty Bang,” which was featured on EA Sports’ Madden 22 and an Apple iPhone commercial while her last proper album was 2018’s Acrylic.

So props to Hedi Slimane aka the Creative Director of luxury fashion brand Celine, for featuring Leikeli in his latest set of portraits, outfitted in some mean Celine fits, too. Leikeli is seen rocking a Celine bandana scarf, naturally, as well as a tracksuit and shearling coat that’s part of the brand’s latest collection.

“Nothing can slow me down but me,” Leikeli told Hypebest during an interview discussing the Celine connect. I’m still on my path of steady learning and having fun. if anything my desires and intentions are more pronounced. I know who I am and I know exactly what I want.”

What we want over this way is more new music from Leikeli47.

