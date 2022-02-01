THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Jay Electronica emerged from the primordial ooze in 2020 and delivered the long-awaited A Written Testimony, and he went on an electrifying feature spree in 2021. The New Orleans wordsmith has displayed great regard for the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan across previous verses but a new face tattoo saluting the Nation of Islam leader upped the ante.

The first image most saw of the tattoo, which spells out Farrakhan, was seen on Electronica’s Instagram page with the image squarely focused on the artwork. Electronica attached Westside Gunn’s “Free Kutter” track which he also featured on. A larger image of the tattoo was shared by TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson via his Instagram page, which also showed Electronica with a mouthful of gold teeth and a whimsical smile.

While Jay Electronica hasn’t released a full project since A Written Testimony, he appeared on albums from the aforementioned Westside Gunn, Russ, Curren$y, and others. He’s also doing periodic tour dates, including a recent stop in London among them.

Check out the images below.

—

Photo: Getty

Jay Electronica Salutes The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan With Face Tattoo was originally published on hiphopwired.com