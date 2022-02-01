WNBA Superstar Liz Cambage Sounds Off on WNBA’s Pay Structure & Inequities

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Four-time WNBA All-Star and current free agent Liz Cambage ripped the league on Twitter and cast major doubt if she returns next season.

Tuesday (Feb.1), Cambage sounded off about the WNBA’s current pay structure and the pay inequities that currently plague it. In a tweet, she wrote, “ahhh yes the @WNBA where a head coach can get paid 4X the highest-paid players supermax contract. lmao and y’all think imma spend another season upgrading my seat on a flight to get to games out of my own pocket.”

Her comments seem to be referring to fellow WNBA hooper Breanna Stewart signing a 1-year “supermax” deal to return to the Seattle Storm for $228,000. Stewart’s deal comes on the heels of Cambage’s former team, the Las Vegas Aces hiring Becky Hammon as its next head coach and GM with her salary reportedly exceeding $1M annually, making her the first WNBA coach to do so.

Cambage’s comments could all but confirm that she has no plans to resign with the Las Vegas Aces due to her commenting on Hammon’s salary, let alone suit for any team in the WNBA this upcoming season. Cambage, 30, is currently an unrestricted free agent and balled out for the Las Vegas Aces for the past two seasons. Last season she made $221,450.

Tuesday marks the first day of WNBA free agency, allowing players to take their talents to other teams or resing with their current organizations.

We are intrigued to see if Cambage dips from Vegas. During her five seasons in the WNBA, she averages 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty

WNBA Superstar Liz Cambage Sounds Off on WNBA’s Pay Structure & Inequities was originally published on cassiuslife.com