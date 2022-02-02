Wiz Khalifa “Wiz Got Wings,” Method Man “The Last 2 Minutes” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Rick Ross may have a Wing Stop franchise, but apparently Wiz Khalifa got wings in general and that’s good enough to keep him happy and high.

At least that the general consensus that we get in Khalifa’s visuals for “Wiz Got Wings” in which the rapper with the Muay Thai martial arts skills blazes some KK and stands in front of his exotic car while kicking his bars. Sometimes simplicity is the way to go. Just sayin.

Back in Shaolin, Method Man keeps the Wu-Tang flag waving high and in his clip to “The Last 2 Minutes” takes over a bar with a gang of goons sporting Purge inspired masks to let y’all know they ready for all the ride-or-die smoke.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Philthy Rich, BIG30, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “WIZ GOT WINGS”

METHOD MAN – “THE LAST 2 MINUTES”

PHILTY RICH – “KING OF OAKLAND”

BIG30 – “PROTEST”

LIL DOUBLE O FT. BIG 30 & POOH SHIESTY – SUPERSTARS”

BOSS TOP FT. PNB ROCK – “EVERYBODY CAP”

AD – “ALL I DO”

NIKKLE 9 – “MANDALORIAN KILL”

