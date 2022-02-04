HomeArts & Entertainment

Thandiwe Newton Tearfully Expresses Guilt For Receiving Privilege Over Dark Skin Actresses: “Sorry I Was The One Chosen”

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrated actress Thandiwe Newton has gone through major change within her life and career in recent years, most prominently after revealing last year that her name was being spelled wrong for decades as “Thandie.”

In a continuing trend to be open and honest, Thandiwe expressed an internalized guilt she’s felt as an A-list Black actress in Hollywood with lighter skin that admittedly has been shown privilege compared to her dark-skinned counterparts.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-SAG AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While speaking with Sky News to promote her new film God’s Country, which deals with racial tensions in the rural mountains of Montana, Newton took an emotional turn as she began addressing the prejudice she’s received over the years for her skin tone. “I now realize that my internalized prejudice was stopping me from feeling like I could play this role,” she said candidly, going on to add, “when it’s precisely that prejudice that I’ve received — it doesn’t matter that it’s from African American women more than anyone else — I received prejudice. Anyone who’s received oppression and prejudice feels this character.”

Things got tearful as she spoke on feeling apologetic for winning roles, and even men, over dark-skinned women because of her complexion. Take a look below to read her full quote:

“I’ve wanted so desperately to apologize every day to darker-skinned actresses. To say, ‘I’m sorry that I’m the one chosen.’ My Mama looks like you.

It’s been very painful to have women who look like my mom feel like I’m not representing them. That I’m taking from them. Taking their men, taking their work, taking their truth.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

She elaborated by going deeper into her theory, finishing her statement by adding, “I do think that any women of color – whether they’re pale or whatever, who’ve managed to help other actors get into this business, we matter. Whenever they say that Black women have watched the movie, and its really really really mattered to them, I just thank God that my light skin didn’t stop that from happening. I’m so glad that it didn’t cause more pain.”

Thandiwe hasn’t exactly gotten the support from the Black community that she might’ve hoped for, with some Black women on social media seeing her claim of “taking their men” as confusing being that she’s been married to Ol Parker, a white British film director, since 1998.

Take a look below at the video and let us know if you can understand where she’s coming from or if you’re having issues with her race theory like everybody else:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

#ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry

10 photos Launch gallery

#ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry

Continue reading #ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry

#ChangeHollywood: Michael B. Jordan Announces Call For Racial Diversity In Film & TV Industry

[caption id="attachment_891068" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Hollywood has made some strides over the decades to racially diversify its ranks but there is quite a long way to go according to many. Michael B. Jordan is among many powerful Black voices leading a charge alongside many other Black entertainers and figures in the industry with the new #ChangeHollywood initiative. Via Twitter, the Black Panther star took to Twitter to announce the Change Hollywood initiative, listing out the aims of the burgeoning movement. “Hollywood has a history of racism … Excluding Black talent, silencing Black voices, derailing Black careers, and propping up policing and injustices… Hollywood, break the pattern it’s about that time,” Jordan tweeted this past Thursday (July 23). He added, “We are all accomplices in this fight to transform Hollywood. Our power is beyond measure. Our stories shift culture. S/O to real ones @ava @kendrick38 @tessathompson_x @WeBldPwr for their calls to action. “The industry won’t change on its own!” – @rashadrobinson #ChangeHollywood.” Working with Color Of Change, Jordan rolled out the initiative’s action plan and while also opening the platform to new ideas from those who wish to join the effort. “#ChangeHollywood is an initiative @ColorOfChange. The collab we launched today — creatives on the inside, advocates on the outside — illuminates a roadmap to change. And we’ll build resources to help it happen. Just reach out w/ what you need or want to do #ChangeHollywood.” Shortly after making the call, several others began using the #ChangeHollywood tag and promised to lend their support to the burgeoning movement while also laying out their plans as well. Not surprisingly, critics of Jordan’s call to action are pushing back because they feel there are bigger fish to fry, not taking into account that Jordan nor his collaborators have said anything to suggest that there aren’t other pertinent issues present. We’ve got some of the reactions, along with Michael B. Jordan’s tweets, listed out below. https://twitter.com/michaelb4jordan/status/1286417613485047808 https://twitter.com/michaelb4jordan/status/1286422034168217600 https://twitter.com/michaelb4jordan/status/1286423731615793161 https://twitter.com/michaelb4jordan/status/1286424124349284352 https://twitter.com/michaelb4jordan/status/1286424233514381313 — Photo: Getty

Thandiwe Newton Tearfully Expresses Guilt For Receiving Privilege Over Dark Skin Actresses: “Sorry I Was The One Chosen”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More From TheMorningHustle
Close