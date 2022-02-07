ScHoolboy Q Shares How The Game of Golf Changed His Life

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop hit the links over the weekend as ScHoolboy Q became the latest celebrity to take part in a famous pro-am golf event and in the process, spoke about how the game had an impact on his life.

The TDE rapper became a notable participant at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am which was held at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Monterey, California. The PGA Tour event was held from Thursday (February 3rd) to Sunday (February 6th). During a break in the tournament on Saturday (February 5th) which also featured Jordan Speith and eventual winner of the tourney, Tom Hoge, as players, the “Contradictions” MC spoke with on-course reporter Amanda Balionis on just how much the game of golf has changed his life overall while walking the greens.

“Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf,” he said to the reporter. “And I got into it, it changed my mental, it let me learn myself as a person. Like, this is why certain things in my life are going bad or certain things are going good, because of the attitude thing. It fixed my attitude in life. It fixed a whole lot of things about me in life. Life is golf game. It’s a golf game. Some good shots, some bad shots. But most importantly, keep going because you never know. Don’t give up because you in the sand on your fourth shot, you might chip it in. It just taught me a lot about life, you feel me?”

ScHoolboy Q got into the game of golf due to a bet back in 2019, which he talked about in an interview with Golf Digest. His adoration for the sport even got him included in the PGA 2K21 video game as a playable character. In that same interview, he spoke about those fans who might have had disdain for his affinity for the game: “People say, “Bro, get off the golf course and into the studio.” But bro, I’m in the studio eight days a week. I got a studio in my house. I’m rapping on the course. I came up with half my new album while I was playing. They have no idea how the game opened up my mind. I was in a dark place, and golf got me inspired again.”

