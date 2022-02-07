Prayers Up: Mom Of Singer/Actor Tyrese Put Into An Induced Coma Due To Pneumonia & COVID-19

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The love between a mother and son is one that’s stronger than teflon and lasts longer than eternity. With that said, we are sending an abundance of love and prayers to famed R&B singer & actor Tyrese Gibson after he recently revealed publicly that his mom, Priscilla Murray, is currently in a coma as she simultaneously battles pneumonia and a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten,” Tyrese wrote in his initial IG post yesterday, further adding “I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray.”

He went on to explain what caused him such alarm, writing the following:

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted [ I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this….

Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged….

I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she’s got so much more to do…..

Amen…. I’m her Baby Boy I don’t know if I will be able to handle this one….

Text me don’t call I don’t have any words right now fight mother please fight

I never ever ask… #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever… Her name is Pricilla Murray…. Amen.”

Although long-winded, the pain in Tyrese’s words are absolutely understandable and we’re 100% on his side in hopes that she makes a full recovery. Murray gave birth to the Black Rose singer, also a star of the multibillion-dollar Fast & Furious hit movie franchise, on December 30, 1978 in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, California and proceeded to raise Gibson as a single parent along with his three older siblings. She’s been one of his biggest supporters ever since.

Based on his Instagram activity over the past day and a half, it appears that Tyrese has been in the ICU with his mom and stationed as close to her as physically possible given current hospital regulations. As stated earlier, we’re joining his Prayer Warriors and hoping for the absolute best in their family’s situation.

Prayers Up: Mom Of Singer/Actor Tyrese Put Into An Induced Coma Due To Pneumonia & COVID-19 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com