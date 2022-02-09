HomeNational

If Anti-CRT Gov. Ron DeSantis Cares So Much About Racial ‘Discomfort,’ Why Is He Caping For Joe Rogan?

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Joe Rogan "shouldn't have apologized" for making racist remarks on his podcast.

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
President Donald J. Trump

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has served as one of white supremacy’s fiercest warriors in the Republican war against critical race theory. He has proposed multiple bills to ban the academic study from K-12 schools without presenting evidence that it’s being taught in said schools or that he even understands what CRT is. And DeSantis has said time and time again that his reason for embarking on this crusade is so students and other people won’t feel any “discomfort” or shame because of the color of their skin.

He’s always been careful not to say his proposed legislation is all about protecting white people exclusively from said “discomfort,” but it’s always been clear as day that his campaign is about protecting white feelings and white feelings alone.

Otherwise, he wouldn’t be defending Joe Rogan and saying he “shouldn’t have apologized” for saying things that make Black people feel uncomfortable and offended.

During an interview with Fox News on Monday, DeSantis reminded us (not that we needed a reminder) that he’s only here for the placating of white fragility and that anti-Black racism is not his concern, which makes sense because he demonstrably is racist himself.

“I think the left fear the fact that he can reach so many people, and so they’re out to destroy him,” DeSantis said. “But what I would say is don’t give an inch. Do not apologize. Do not kowtow to the mob. Stand up and tell them to pound sand. If you do that, there’s really nothing that they’re able to do to you. The only way they have power is if you let them get your goat.”

First of all, calm down Governor Florida Man, no one is “out to destroy” Joe Rogan—he’s just being called out. Besides his flagrant use of the n-word, Rogan referred to a Black neighborhood as the Planet of the Apes, and even more recently, he described Black people from Africa as being “from the darkest place where they’re not wearing any clothes all day and they’ve developed all that melanin to protect themselves from the sun” while whitesplaining that only those people should even be considered Black.

If a school teacher even says the words “white people” in the context of teaching Black history, DeSantis is ready to sign legislation making what said educator taught illegal, but Rogan’s blatant anti-Blackness isn’t even worth a simple apology?

This is why Black parents have said Republicans only care about “divisiveness” when it comes to what white conservatives are offended by.

Hell, Donald Trump, the originator of this anti-CRT sh**, said the same things about Rogan’s apology that DeSantis has.

These people don’t care about “divisiveness,” they only care about upholding the unassailability of whiteness. They’re just too cowardly to admit it.

SEE ALSO:

White Guilt And CRT ‘Confusion’ Made School Cancel Civil Rights Lecture In Florida

Trump Tells Joe Rogan To Stop Apologizing For Racism, While Being A Racist Who Constantly Demands Apologies

Justin Bibb - Mayor of Cleveland, OH

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

11 photos Launch gallery

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Continue reading Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

Notable Black Mayors Who Have Been Sworn Into Office In 2022

[caption id="attachment_4274473" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: twitter / Cleveland Public Library[/caption] UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2022 Representation is the most efficient path to change. If we are not in the room, how can we be a part of the conversation? Being represented in politics on national level is very important, but if we want to see the changes that we deserve in our communities, it start at the local level. In 2022, black men and women all over the country were elected to represent their cities. Check out some of the black mayors who have been sworn into an office in 2022. Justin Bibb was sworn in as Cleveland’s 58th mayor at the city’s Public Auditorium on Jan 8, 2022. Dubbed Cleveland’s first millennial mayor, the 34-yea-old political phenomenon won the mayoral election by defeating Kevin J. Kelley with 62% of the vote. He’s Cleveland's fourth black mayor and the city’s second youngest. https://twitter.com/clevelanddotcom/status/1479951509173452807 Bibb, who was born and raised in Cleveland, has wanted to be in politics the majority of his life and his journey is quite interesting. He interned for Senator Barack Obama in 2007 and took his first local government job in 2011 as Special Assistant for Education & Economic Development for Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Bibb took his talents to the corporate world in 2015,  becoming the Head of Global Cities Practice at Gallup, traveling, and working in New York and Washington D.C. Bibb returned to Cleveland in 2019 to serve as KeyBank’s Vice President. Although Bibb worked in a corporate capacity, he also had his thumb on the pulse of the black community in his native city. After the shooting death of Tamir Rice in 2014, Bibb co-founded Hack Cleveland, a non-profit that advocates for criminal justice reform using civic technology. During Bibb’s inauguration address he pledged to build a safer, more equitable, and healthier Cleveland. “We can be the Cleveland that young people move back to because there are good jobs, safe streets, good schools, quality grocery stores, good health care,” said Bibb. “We don’t just have to dream about that Cleveland. We can and will work toward that goal every minute of every day.” Police reform is also on the agenda for the Newly elected mayor. He plans to provide police officers with raises, better technology, and more accountability while giving residents a louder voice in how their neighborhoods are policed. https://twitter.com/BibbForCLE/status/1478867463488036869 Bibb also plans to address youth gun violence in the city. He has already met with Police officers, as well as city prosecutors about how to move forward in addressing the violence in Cleveland. Bibb’s hopes to also announce plans to reform the city’s diversion center, which provides treatment to the mentally ill and addicts. Instead of sending them to jail, the center would provide them with treatment instead of prison time. Although Bibb’s plans for the city are ambitious, he’s ready to be the change that Clevland has needed for a very long time. Check below for our list of notable Black Mayors who have been sworn in 2022.

If Anti-CRT Gov. Ron DeSantis Cares So Much About Racial ‘Discomfort,’ Why Is He Caping For Joe Rogan?  was originally published on newsone.com

More From TheMorningHustle
Close